Bengaluru: Keep mentally fit, Minister Sudhakar tells people

Bengaluru: "Apart from physical health, people should take care of mental health. Avail the help of personnel counselling provided by the state government in case it is needed. Citizens should concentrate more on their mental health during this pandemic period," Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar said.

October 10 is observed as the World Mental Health Day to create awareness about mental health.

"Suicide, stress and other such things are the result of mental depression. As per WHO reports around 7.5% people in India are victims of mental depression. India contributes to 15% of global mental illness. As per a survey, by 2020, 20% of people in India will be suffering from mental illnesses. In view of such factors, people should prioritise mental health," he added.

"Our state has a separate mental health authority. Over 7.13 lakh people have already availed personal counselling facility. Our doctors and nurses are boosting the morale of the patients apart from rendering regular treatment. I urge public to use this counselling facility and stay fit."

Speaking on the hardships caused due to the pandemic, he said, "Many people have lost employment in this economic crisis. Many have got their salaries reduced. Those who have jobs are mostly working from homes, these are some causes for mental depression. Family members should support the victims in such difficult times."

Allaying the fears of people about Covid, he said that instead of thinking about the people dying due to Covid the recovery of more than 5.5 lakh people should be looked into.

"Practice Yoga, Pranayama and Dhyana every day. Do bit of physical exercise. Boost the morale of mentally weak persons, if any, in your family. Boost the morale of the Covid infected relatives and friends. Do not create panic," he said.

Expressing his displeasure over violation of Covid-19 guidelines by people, Sudhakar said, "Corona vaccine may be delayed further. People should wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distance till the vaccine is ready."