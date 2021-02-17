Bengaluru : Lal PathLabs donates two TrueNat machines to govt

Bengaluru : Lal PathLabs Foundation in association with their implementing partner, Mantra4Change which is a not-for-profit organisation working in the area of education, has donated two TrueNAT machines worth Rs 15 lakh, to Karnataka to help the State government's efforts to speed up Covid-19 testing and contain the spread of the virus. The machines were handed over to the health secretary's office on Wednesday.

Sankha Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, Dr Lal PathLabs said "to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, LPL Foundation supported the Central government by donating Rs one crore to the PM CARES Fund and supported States like Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Karnataka by working closely with local government officials and donating testing devices and other items as part of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Currently we are joining hands with Mantra to support the health ministry to scale up its testing by providing two TrueNat machines."

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd envisions building a healthy nation by improving lives of the community through high quality and preventive healthcare initiatives.

In order to make an impact on the underprivileged section of society, LPL Foundation, through its CSR initiatives, is focusing on quality health services in rural and remote areas by skilling the unemployed rural youths, in DMLT and as Phlebotomy Technician, through well-established training centers and facilitating them to get into job in their respective geographical areas.

"Through our network of volunteers, we have been so far able to support around 20,000 people with food, 5000 plus families with ration kits, 14 primary health centres, nine Covid-19 designated hospitals and ICMR - Belgaum with critical medical equipment and consumables.

I am happy to be a part of this initiative of Mantra4change and Dr Lalpath Labs" said Puneeth, a volunteer, Mantra4change.

"At Dr Lal PathLabs, as a socially responsible organization we focus on integrating with the business model as a program for serving the community. In principle, we believe that we achieve our growth in a responsible manner, which must address the needs of the community.

Our focus is to extend our support for sustainable development of the community especially those who are below the poverty line."