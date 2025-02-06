Bengaluru Man Cleared After 11-Year Battle in Wife’s Murder Case

A Bengaluru man, accused of raping and murdering his wife in 2013, has been acquitted after an 11-year legal struggle. A court ruling cleared him of all charges, bringing an end to a prolonged battle that saw him wrongfully incarcerated and fighting to prove his innocence.

The case dates back to 2013 when the 43-year-old woman was found dead in a eucalyptus grove along the Bengaluru-Doddaballapur highway. The husband, a bank employee, had reported her missing when she failed to return from work. Days later, her body was discovered, and forensic examinations confirmed sexual assault and strangulation as the cause of death.

Authorities arrested the husband based on circumstantial evidence, including bloodstains found in his residence. Despite the lack of concrete proof, he was charged with the crime. He remained in custody for 73 days before being released due to insufficient evidence. However, the investigation stalled, and the case was closed in 2015, leaving his name tainted and his family shattered.

Refusing to accept the closure, the husband sought justice by petitioning the Karnataka High Court in 2022. The court directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to take over the probe.

The case saw a major breakthrough when the CID re-examined call records and forensic data. Investigators identified Narasimha Murthy, the victim’s former manager, as a key suspect. Further inquiries revealed that he had maintained regular contact with the victim on the day of her disappearance.

Polygraph and brain mapping tests implicated Murthy and his associates, Deepak Channappa and Hariprasad. The trio had abducted the woman, sexually assaulted her, and strangled her to death before abandoning her body. Evidence from Murthy’s vehicle, which he sold shortly after the crime, linked him to the murder. Traces of the victim’s blood were found inside the car, strengthening the case against him.

The CID compiled a comprehensive 1,277-page chargesheet backed by forensic findings and statements from 84 witnesses. The ongoing trial now hinges on this scientific evidence.Bengaluru Man Cleared After 11-Year Battle in Wife’s Murder Case