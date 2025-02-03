Bengaluru Man Cleared After 11-Year Legal Fight in Wife’s Murder

A former bank employee in Bengaluru, wrongfully accused of his wife's brutal rape and murder, has been exonerated following an extensive 11-year legal struggle.

The case dates back to 2013, when the body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered in a eucalyptus grove along the Bengaluru-Doddaballapur highway. Her husband had reported her missing when she failed to return home from work. Authorities later confirmed through a post-mortem examination that she had been sexually assaulted before being killed.

Despite the absence of direct evidence, police arrested the husband, alleging his involvement based on bloodstains found in their residence. He remained in jail for 73 days before being released due to a lack of conclusive links between him and the crime. By 2015, the investigation had stalled, leaving the man and his family in distress over the unresolved case.

In 2022, the husband petitioned the Karnataka High Court to reopen the investigation, citing procedural lapses. The court instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to reassess the case.

CID investigators re-examined call records and identified Narasimha Murthy, the victim’s former manager, as a prime suspect. Analysis revealed that Murthy had been in frequent contact with the woman on the day of her disappearance.

Further forensic and psychological assessments, including brain mapping and polygraph tests, implicated Murthy and two accomplices, Deepak Channappa and Hariprasad. Investigators concluded that the three men sexually assaulted and strangled the woman before disposing of her body. Murthy later sold his car, which forensic specialists determined contained traces of the victim’s blood.

The case has now progressed to trial, where prosecutors are relying on forensic evidence and testimonies from 84 witnesses. The CID has submitted a 1,277-page chargesheet detailing the findings.