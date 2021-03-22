Bengaluru: Manipal Education group to sponsor Covid vaccination for staff, kin

Bengaluru: The Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) on Sunday announced that it will be sponsoring COVID-19 vaccination costs for all its employees and their families.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, and for the health and wellbeing of their people, MEMG is actively engaged in facilitating the COVID-19 vaccination.

The parent company on Sunday announced that it will bear the costs of the vaccination for their employees and their family members comprising spouses, parents, parents-in-law, and dependent children.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansij Majumder, HR Head, UNext Learning Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of MEMG) said, "Supporting our people is crucial during such testing times.

The health and wellbeing of those around us is our primary concern and vaccination is a huge step towards fighting the pandemic. As responsible citizens, it's crucial that each of us take the vaccines that are currently available at the earliest to help contain the spread of the virus."

The Government of India is ramping up the largest vaccination drive in the world against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second phase of the vaccination drive in India is in full swing. Citizens aged 60 and above, and those between the ages of 45 and 59 with comorbidities, are eligible to take the vaccine.