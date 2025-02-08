Bengaluru Metro revises ticket prices, new fares range from Rs 10 to Rs 90

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Saturday announced a revision of Metro ticket prices, starting from Rs 10 for travel of 2 km up to Rs 90 for travel till 30 km. The revised prices will be effective from Sunday.

It has also decided to retain the 5 per cent discount on smart cards.

The official statement by the BMRCL stated that the new ticket prices are fixed at Rs 10 for 0 to 2 km distance, Rs 20 for 2 to 4 km, Rs 30 for 4 to 6 km, Rs 40 for 6 to 8 km, Rs 50 for 8 to 10 km, Rs 60 for 10 to 15 km, Rs 70 for 15 to 20 km), Rs 80 for 20 to 25 km and Rs 90 for 25 to 30 km. For above 30 km, the ticket price will remain Rs 90.

In accordance with Section 34 of Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, a Fare Fixation Committee under the Chairmanship of a former Judge of the High Court was constituted to recommend a revised fare structure.

The Fare Fixation Committee submitted its report recommending the revised fare structure on December 16, 2024. As per Section 37 of the Metro Railway O & M Act, the recommendations made by the Fare Fixation Committee shall be binding on the Metro Railway Administration.

Accordingly, with the due approval of the BMRCL Board, the revised fare structure will come into effect from Sunday.

The Fare Fixation Committee, after a fine balance between affordability and financial sustainability, has recommended the revised fare structure, the BMRCL stated.

It has also decided to offer a discount on smart cards of 10 per cent on all Sundays and national holidays (January 26, August 15, and October 2) uniformly throughout the day. A balance of a minimum of Rs 90 is fixed for smart cards.

The BMRCL further stated that the price of a tourist card is revised to Rs 300 and will be valid for one day for a group size of 25 to 99. The tourist card for 3 days for a group size of 100 to 1,000 is fixed at Rs 600. The tourist card for 5 days for a group size of above 1,000 is revised to Rs 800.



