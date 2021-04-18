Bengaluru: Minister K Sudhakar warns of legal action if pvt hospitals fail to reserve 50% beds

Bengaluru: The response of private hospitals for reserving 50% beds for Covid patients has not been satisfactory and the government may have to initiate legal action against those who failed to comply with the orders, warned Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday after inspecting SAKRA hospitals, Dr Sudhakar said "the inspection was to check whether the hospitals are complying with the government order to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients. Manipal Hospital has not provided 50% beds.

Strict instructions have been given to the hospital. Legal action will be initiated if they fail to obey the order. Let us not land in such a situation. Private hospitals are facing a shortage of infrastructure and human resources."

According to the reports, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok held an informal meeting to review the Covid situation in Bengaluru. It is claimed that there is no dearth of oxygen in the State. Zonal officers have been deployed to manage the issue.

The Union government has given approval for supply of 300 tonnes of oxygen in addition to 800 tons production capacity presently available in the State. Industries have assured that they will supply sufficient quantities of oxygen whenever required.

"We are considering all the issues while managing it. There may be shortcomings, but we are trying to address all issues.

We are prioritizing supply of oxygen, Remdesivir and other drugs. Increase in beds and temporary arrangements in hotels are being made" Dr Sudhakar further added.