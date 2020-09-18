Bengaluru Party WhatsApp Groups Fall Silent After Sandalwood Drug Expose

Worms continue to flow out of the can after the CCB's steely resolve to get into the roots of the drug menace involving actors, aspiring actors, music directors, politicians, party people. The investigation has given new leads to the Sandalwood drug episode and the CCB is exploring the case in various angles.

We hear that these dirty secrets would have got exposed in April itself when Sharmila Mandre's Jaguar car crashed against a pillar in the wee hours of April 5. This was after a party was hosted by Aditya Alwa, and sources state that drugs were consumed during that party. Aditya Alva, whose name appears in the FIR filed in the current drug mafia case, was reportedly let off in that accident case after a call from an influential leader of BJP, it is learnt.

The case was treated a routine accident case by the Bengaluru traffic police. Now, those who had created whatsup groups to invite and host the parties are said to have gone silent after the explosion of news regarding this racket. What's surprising is the names on the list of these party goers, which include-- intellectual group comprising theatre actors who made it big in films, entertainment journalists, BJP leaders, models, celebrity designers who were connected to a Bollywood celebrity, said to be a son of a liquor baron, a golfer, and a former politician' s son and sources say that drugs made their way to parties hosted by these people.

One fashion designer claims that even nude parties were hosted in the city. But these parties were allegedly hosted by famous sandalwood stars but were out of the radar.

Shaik Fazil, who is one of the accused named in the FIR, had an associate by name Shafeeq who used to organise trips to Colombo. According to CCB sleuths, only those artists were selected as winners if they were willing to get intimate with event sponsors, producers and prominent people and this has been happening for the past three years.

It is a known fact that the CCB sleuths summoned sandalwood star couple Dignath Manchale and Aindrita Ray as they were also seen in videos and photographs of the parties.

The couple is said to have been grilled for about four hours and their phones were seized and they have beeb told that they may be called in for further interrogation.

We hear that the couple were interrogated separately and were asked to surrender their phones before they left by 3 pm. Joint commissioner of police for crime, Sandeep Patil stated that their mobiles were seized to get more details as they are said to have deleted a lot of content and the CCB will now retrieve them.