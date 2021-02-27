Bengaluru police chief inaugurates CAR building

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Panth on Friday inaugurated the new City Armed Reserve (CAR) building built on 21 acres at a cost of Rs 10 crore at Ullal, west Bengaluru on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pamth told the officials and staff that they should serve honestly to protect the safety and security of the citizens and prevent crimes with firm hand. "This new CAR grounds in the west will definitely instill a sense of security among the residents in and around the area," the Comminissoner said.

Earlier, the city police chief was accorded a guard of honor by CAR personnel.

According to official sources, the project was to have been completed in 2018, but it was delayed due to some internal reasons. The buildings include an administrative block comprising a conference hall, a motor transport office and transport shed and a parade ground.