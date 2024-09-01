Live
Just In
Bengaluru Police lays out guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has laid down a strict set of guidelines ahead of this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, warning against forced fundraising and emphasising the need for compliance with public safety regulations.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has laid down a strict set of guidelines ahead of this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, warning against forced fundraising and emphasising the need for compliance with public safety regulations. With the festival set to commence on September 7, the Commissioner outlined a plan designed to ensure orderly conduct and prevent any illegal activities, stressing that any violations will result in severe legal action.
Key points from the guidelines include mandatory permission for public installations of Ganesh idols, which must not obstruct public movement or traffic. The Commissioner highlighted the prohibition on forced donations and the need for strict compliance with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) guidelines and BBMP regulations on flex and banner installations.
Additionally, safety measures such as the installation of CCTV cameras, availability of fire extinguishers, and proper lighting at the installation sites are mandatory.
Organisers of Ganesh Chaturthi events are also tasked with managing crowd control, ensuring the safety of the installation and procession routes, and preventing any criminal activities or harassment during the festivities. The guidelines stipulate that the visarjan (immersion) processions must be completed by 10 PM, with volunteers clearly identifiable, and the procession routes must remain unaltered.
Commissioner Dayananda reiterated that any violations of these guidelines would lead to strict legal consequences, emphasising the importance of adherence to maintain a peaceful and orderly celebration.