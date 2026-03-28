Bengaluru private university prof suspended for calling Muslim student 'terrorist'; video sparks outrage

Bengaluru: A professor at a reputed private university in Bengaluru was suspended on Saturday for allegedly calling a Muslim student a "terrorist" multiple times during a classroom session, triggering widespread outrage among students, student organisations and society, after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident, which reportedly took place on March 24 at the university’s campus on Banashankari Ring Road, came to light after a video recorded by a student surfaced on social media and went viral.

According to allegations, Professor Dr. Muralidhar Deshpande repeatedly targeted a Muslim student, identified as Affan, during a lecture and referred to him as a “terrorist” at least 13 times in front of around 60 students.

The professor is also accused of making a series of derogatory remarks, including statements such as “Iran war happened because of people like you,” “Trump will take you away,” and “You are idiots, you will go to hell,” creating what students described as a hostile and humiliating classroom environment for Affan.

The video of the incident, widely circulated on social media, shows the professor allegedly singling out the student and making offensive comments during the class. The incident has drawn sharp criticism, with many condemning it as religious discrimination and hate speech within an academic institution.

In a further development, allegations have surfaced that CCTV footage from the classroom, which could have served as key evidence, was deleted, raising concerns about accountability and transparency.

Additionally, some students who reportedly spoke in support of the victim were allegedly suspended, with the official reason cited as “talking during class.”

Sources said that while the professor later issued a written apology to the college administration, he did not directly apologise to the student. The department head is said to have apologised on his behalf. There are also allegations that the student was indirectly pressured.

Student groups, including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), have lodged a complaint, terming the incident as an instance of “religious hate speech” and demanding strict action.

Following the backlash, the university administration suspended Professor Deshpande and stated that an internal enquiry into the incident is underway.

The incident has sparked significant concern among students and the public, with calls for stricter measures to ensure accountability and prevent discrimination in educational institutions.