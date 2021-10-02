Bengaluru: Railway police seize drugs worth Rs 3.2 crore on Prashanti Express

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru division Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted a drug trafficking gang and seized Rs. 3.2 crore worth of methamphetamine (crystal meth) on the Prashanti Express on Friday. They arrested the drug trafficker and handed him over to Government Railway Police (GRP).

Armed with the NDPS Act, RPF Bengaluru has been on the lookout for contraband and banned substances being illegally trafficked through trains and has instructed all special teams to conduct raids.

The all-women RPF Shakti team headed by ASI, Tanuja N.P. noticed a man behaving unusually during a raid conducted on Friday.

In an obvious bid to avoid the police, he rushed in the opposite direction. ASI Tanuja immediately alerted her teammates in other coaches to triangulate on the suspect when the train stopped at the next station, Hindpur.

As the train halted, the suspect tried to flee but was surrounded by ASI Tanuja's team. He immediately surrendered and confessed to carrying psychotropic substances.

He was brought to RPF Post Yesvantpur where in the presence of Assistant Security Commissioner, Shamnath and inspector A K Tiwari, he revealed he was carrying 640 grams crystal meth. The proper procedure under NDPS Act was followed and he was handed over to GRP for further legal action.

The same RPF team led by Tanuja arrested two person for carrying 480 whisky bottles worth Rs 50,822 hidden in four bags.

The confiscated bottles and detained persons were handed over to the excise department for further legal action.