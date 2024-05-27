Bengaluru rave party: Telugu actress Hema seeks time to appear before K'taka Police

Bengaluru: Popular Telugu actress Hema has sought time to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with the rave party which was raided on the outskirts of Bengaluru recently.

Police sources stated on Monday that Hema has sought seven days’ time from the CCB Anti-Narcotics Wing citing health reasons.

Police had issued notices to eight people, including the actress who tested positive for consumption of drugs in the rave party.

The rest are likely to appear for questioning on Monday before the officers.

Police said that they will serve a second notice to the actress.

Recently, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB raided the rave party at GM Farmhouse near the Electronics City in Bengaluru and seized narcotic substances from the spot.

Police sources claimed that pressure is being applied by influential people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to protect the Telugu actress.

The probe has revealed that the arrested persons are highly-connected and further investigation can expose a possible drug racket, the sources said.

Of the 98 blood samples collected from people at the rave party, the presence of drugs was confirmed in 86 of them.

Police sources confirmed that more than 50 men and close to 30 women tested positive for drugs consumption.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing is preparing to call them for questioning in a phased manner.

The police raided the rave party titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory' on May 20, which was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others.

MDMA, cocaine, ganja, charas, and other narcotic substances were allegedly used by those who attended the party.

The police are also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating alongside the supply of drugs.

Five persons were arrested in the case before it was transferred from the Electronics City Police Station to the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the city CCB.

Also, three police personnel have been suspended for negligence in connection with the case.