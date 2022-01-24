Bengaluru: State logs 50K new Covid cases, 19 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka logged 50,210 new Covid cases against 22,842 discharges and 19 deaths on Sunday.

Positivity rate for the day stood at 22.77 per cent and Case Fatality Rate for the day was recorded 0.03 per cent. Total active cases in the state went up to 3,57,796, the number of Omicron cases went up to 931, while 2,956 Delta cases are being treated in the state, as per the statistics of Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 26,299 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 12,787 discharges. Mysuru (4,359) recorded the highest number of Covid cases after it.

Tumakuru (1,963), Hassan (1,922), Kodagu (1,139) and Mandya (1,455) districts reported more than 1,000 cases in the state. A 27-year-old male from Shivamogga and 33-year-old male from Tumakuru were among the 19 deceased persons.

Positivity rate has increased to 22.77 per cent from 12.45 per cent in the last week. Recovery rate has decreased from 92.12 per cent to 88.73 per cent. A total of 3,566 persons have been admitted to the hospital across the state in the last 24 hours and 129 persons are in ICU-Ventilator beds, as per the data.

A total of 2,20,459 tests were done in the last 24 hours across the state.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K. Sudhakar has announced that Karnataka completed 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of Covid vaccination. "Karnataka is the first state in the country to achieve this feat (4 crore adult population). Kudos to all health workers and district administration on this stellar achievement," he said.

The state has achieved 85 per cent vaccination of the second dose.