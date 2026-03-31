Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide, Wife Jumps From 17th Floor After Discovering Body

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru where a couple died in a suspected case of suicide, raising concerns over mental health and domestic stress.

The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Chander Reddy and his wife Shazia, both software engineers originally from Telangana. According to police, Reddy allegedly died by hanging at their residence in the Kothanur area.

After discovering her husband’s body, Shazia reportedly jumped from the 17th floor of their apartment building, leading to her death. Authorities believe the incident occurred shortly after she found him.

Preliminary investigations suggest that ongoing marital disputes may have contributed to the couple’s extreme actions. Officials are also examining whether any health-related issues faced by Reddy played a role in the situation.

The couple had reportedly been together for nearly nine years, including a period of live-in relationship before marriage. Sources indicated that tensions had increased in recent years, with frequent disagreements between them.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and underlying causes.

In a separate incident on the outskirts of the city, authorities reported a suspected family suicide attempt linked to financial distress. Two women were found dead with fatal injuries, while two other family members survived and are currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities continue to investigate both cases to understand the circumstances and prevent such tragedies in the future.