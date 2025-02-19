Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
- Bengaluru Man Wins ₹65,000 Compensation Over Delayed Movie Start Due to Ads
- ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's Film Crosses ₹165 Crore in Five Days
- Realme P3 Pro 5G: A Gamer's Dream with Advanced Features
- Kevin Spacey lashes out at Guy Pearce over his claims of being ‘targeted’ on ‘L.A. Confidential’ set
Just In
Bengaluru to Face Power Outages on February 19 Due to Urgent Repairs
Highlights
Bengaluru will experience power cuts on February 19 due to urgent repair work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The outages, expected to last between 3 to 7 hours, will affect multiple areas across the city. Residents are advised to make preparations in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
Bengaluru will face extended power cuts on February 19 due to urgent repair work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that power outages will affect multiple areas, lasting between 3 to 7 hours, depending on the locality. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience during this period.
Areas with power outages from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm:
- Bheemanakuppe Village
- Anchepalya, Babusapalya
- Vinayaka Nagar
- Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone
- Hosapalya
- Kanminike
- Anchepalya
- Pintobare Gudimavu
- Tippur
- Kumbalgodu Industrial Area
- Kambipura
- Doddipalya
- Gonipur
- Gollahalli
- Tagachaguppe
- Karubele
- Devagere
- Gangasandra Anepalya
- Chinnachurku
- Doddabele and surrounding areas
Areas with power outages from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm:
- Kanakanagar
- Ambedkar Layout
- Doddanna Nagar
- Muniveerappa Layout
- Gandhinagar
- Chinnanna Layout
- Anwar Layout
- Rankanagar
- KHB Main Road
- Kaveri Nagar
- Ambedkar Medical College
- Sultan Palya
- Kavalbyrasandra
- LR Bande Main Road
- K.J. Colony
- Adarsh Nagar
- V. Nagenahalli
- Periyar Nagar
- Modi Garden
- Bhubaneswari Nagar
- DGA Halli
- KJ Halli
- Periyar Circle
- Shampura
- Kushala Nagar
- Modi Road
- Sugar Mandi
- Salt Mandi
- Muneshwar Nagar and surrounding areas
Next Story