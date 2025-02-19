  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Bengaluru to Face Power Outages on February 19 Due to Urgent Repairs

Bengaluru to Face Power Outages on February 19 Due to Urgent Repairs
x

Bengaluru to Face Power Outages on February 19 Due to Urgent Repairs

Highlights

Bengaluru will experience power cuts on February 19 due to urgent repair work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The outages, expected to last between 3 to 7 hours, will affect multiple areas across the city. Residents are advised to make preparations in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Bengaluru will face extended power cuts on February 19 due to urgent repair work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that power outages will affect multiple areas, lasting between 3 to 7 hours, depending on the locality. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience during this period.

Areas with power outages from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm:

  • Bheemanakuppe Village
  • Anchepalya, Babusapalya
  • Vinayaka Nagar
  • Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone
  • Hosapalya
  • Kanminike
  • Anchepalya
  • Pintobare Gudimavu
  • Tippur
  • Kumbalgodu Industrial Area
  • Kambipura
  • Doddipalya
  • Gonipur
  • Gollahalli
  • Tagachaguppe
  • Karubele
  • Devagere
  • Gangasandra Anepalya
  • Chinnachurku
  • Doddabele and surrounding areas

Areas with power outages from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm:

  • Kanakanagar
  • Ambedkar Layout
  • Doddanna Nagar
  • Muniveerappa Layout
  • Gandhinagar
  • Chinnanna Layout
  • Anwar Layout
  • Rankanagar
  • KHB Main Road
  • Kaveri Nagar
  • Ambedkar Medical College
  • Sultan Palya
  • Kavalbyrasandra
  • LR Bande Main Road
  • K.J. Colony
  • Adarsh Nagar
  • V. Nagenahalli
  • Periyar Nagar
  • Modi Garden
  • Bhubaneswari Nagar
  • DGA Halli
  • KJ Halli
  • Periyar Circle
  • Shampura
  • Kushala Nagar
  • Modi Road
  • Sugar Mandi
  • Salt Mandi
  • Muneshwar Nagar and surrounding areas
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick