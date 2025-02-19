Bengaluru to Face Power Outages on February 19 Due to Urgent Repairs

Bengaluru will face extended power cuts on February 19 due to urgent repair work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that power outages will affect multiple areas, lasting between 3 to 7 hours, depending on the locality. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience during this period.

Areas with power outages from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm:

Bheemanakuppe Village

Anchepalya, Babusapalya

Vinayaka Nagar

Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone

Hosapalya

Kanminike

Anchepalya

Pintobare Gudimavu

Tippur

Kumbalgodu Industrial Area

Kambipura

Doddipalya

Gonipur

Gollahalli

Tagachaguppe

Karubele

Devagere

Gangasandra Anepalya

Chinnachurku

Doddabele and surrounding areas

Areas with power outages from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm: