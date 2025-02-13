Bengaluru Traffic Jam: ORR Traffic Congestion and Aero India Show Cause Chaos

Bengaluru's traffic woes reached a new high on Wednesday as ongoing Bengaluru Metro construction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Bengaluru resulted in severe delays across the city. The ORR traffic congestion, a vital corridor housing numerous tech companies, left Bengaluru commuters stuck for hours during both morning and evening rush hours. Many travelers reported being caught in the gridlock for over three hours, with Silk Board traffic and Marathahalli traffic news becoming top concerns for frustrated commuters.

A viral video circulating online captured the long line of vehicles trapped in the gridlock, especially during the evening rush hour. The primary congestion points included Marathahalli, Kadubeesanahalli, and HSR Layout, where the Bengaluru Metro construction works, specifically grid installation, were taking place. Additionally, Bengaluru road closures, such as the temporary closure of the Iblur flyover, forced vehicles onto service roads, exacerbating the already dire traffic situation.

By evening, the traffic jam extended all the way across the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Bengaluru, from Hebbal to Silk Board. Adding to the chaos was the Aero India Show traffic, which contributed to the already overloaded roads, further complicating the already challenging conditions. Officials are expecting disruptions to persist for a few more days due to several international events scheduled in the city.

In a relief for commuters, the Silk Board traffic was somewhat alleviated after the ORR flyover between 14th and 19th Main HSR was reopened. Bengaluru Police confirmed that the Bengaluru Metro construction work had been completed, and the girder launcher had been repaired and removed.

As Bengaluru traffic updates continue to flood social media, residents voiced increasing frustration. A popular community group on X (formerly Twitter), Whitefield Rising, raised concerns about the city’s traffic management. "A single point of failure can bring the ORR to a standstill. From Silk Board to Hebbal—17 km. Why aren’t there contingency plans in place?" they posted.

The group also urged Bengaluru Police to implement emergency measures to avoid further delays in the future, particularly with more Bengaluru road closures expected due to continued metro work. "Strict enforcement is needed. Illegal parking and wrong-side driving must be penalized, and service roads should be better maintained," they emphasized.

As Bengaluru traffic jams continue to affect daily life, the pressure is mounting on authorities to better manage the growing infrastructure projects and mitigate the impact on commuters.