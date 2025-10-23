Bengaluru traffic police draw flak after officer assaults cab driver; citizens demand action

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police have come under intense criticism after a video showing an officer assaulting a cab driver went viral on social media. The incident, reported near the Shell petrol bunk close to the RT Nagar flyover, has triggered widespread outrage and renewed debate over police arrogance and misconduct.

According to eyewitnesses and posts circulating on social media platform X, a cab driver had parked his vehicle on the roadside when a traffic policeman confronted him. The officer allegedly questioned the driver harshly, and a heated argument followed. Moments later, the officer slapped the cab driver in full public view. Passersby recorded the altercation, and the video spread rapidly online.

Netizens expressed anger over the officer’s high-handed behaviour, demanding strict disciplinary action. “Uniforms are meant for respect, not fear. The driver could have been fined for illegal parking, but assaulting him is unacceptable,” wrote one user. Another commented, “If this is how police treat citizens, how can they expect public cooperation?”

This is not the first such incident in the city. Recently, a traffic policeman at Silk Board Junction was caught on camera slapping a motorcyclist. The pattern of aggression, say critics, reflects a disturbing culture of impunity within the department.

Citizens have accused the Congress-led state government of failing to control police excesses. “Whenever such incidents happen, officials promise an inquiry, but nothing changes. The government must ensure accountability,” said civic activist Vishal Kumar.





A shocking incident has come to light from RT Nagar, near the flyover beside the Shell petrol station, where a viral video shows a traffic police officer allegedly assaulting an innocent cab driver over a minor parking issue.





Many residents also questioned the department’s misplaced priorities. “Instead of managing traffic congestion, broken signals, and rash driving, officers are bullying common people,” said a commuter. Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, already among the worst in India, has worsened due to a lack of coordination between traffic police and civic agencies.

Senior police officials have so far not issued a formal statement. However, sources within the department confirmed that higher authorities have sought a report and internal inquiry into the incident.

Citizens have urged the government to install body cameras for all on-duty traffic officers to prevent such abuses and ensure transparency. Unless the government acts firmly, experts warn, such repeated cases of misconduct will continue to erode public trust in law enforcement.

The viral video has once again highlighted the growing disconnect between Bengaluru’s police and its people — a divide that, unless addressed, could damage the city’s image as a modern, law-abiding metropolis.