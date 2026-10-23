Bengaluru trio wins World’s Best Extreme Cake Sculptors’ title

Bengaluru: Three pioneering cake and sugar artists from Team India came together to represent the country on the international stage and returned as world champions, winning the 2-Day International Cake-Off Challenge at the International Cake Show Australia (ICSA) 2026.

Representing the country, Team India/SugarSutra’s Anna Austin, Arati Mirji and Samie Ramachandran won the title of “World’s Best Extreme Cake Sculptors 2026” at the ACADA Australasian Cake Oscar Awards, competing against finalist teams from Australia, Japan and Taiwan.

The team’s winning sculpture interpreted the theme “Adventure” through Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu tradition, bringing the ferocity, colour and energy of the sport to life in cake, sugar and chocolate. Every inch of the piece, from the bull’s structure to the fine details on the garlands and the sculpted facial features of the Jallikattu player, was built live in just 12 hours. The cake captured the ‘adventure’ spirit through movement, rhythm, and visual drama, embodying India’s diversity, vibrancy, and artistic heritage.

Anna Austin, Arati Mirji and Samie Ramachandran, representing Team India, were chosen for the competition because of their established work and expertise within the Indian and international cake-art community.

Anna was among the pioneers in introducing edible people modelling artistry in India and has also received international recognition. Arati is an internationally recognised sugar florist and award winner, with her work receiving accolades on the global stage. Samie is particularly known for his larger-than-life edible sculptures and is recognised for this specialised form of cake art.

Cake in India is a big business, layered by culinary experts, artisans, and home bakers alike. India’s cake market is projected to more than double by 2031, from USD 2.38 billion to USD 4.42 billion, growing at 13.22% a year. Despite that growth, cake as an art form has no formal governing body in India, and no dedicated industry structure recognising the artists behind it.

The trio believes a field with this much potential is overdue proper recognition, given their experience in the industry.