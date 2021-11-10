Bengaluru: TV actress accuses hubby of raping, assaulting her

Bengaluru: A small screen actress has lodged a complaint against her husband and accused him of raping her and torturing her for dowry in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. In a complaint lodged in Basavanagudi women's police station, the complainant said before marriage, the accused came to her residence saying it's not possible to meet outside during the corona lockdown period and raped her. As she was crying, the accused assured her of marriage and told her that everything would be fine. Later also, he continued to get physical with the actress, though she did not give consent.

The victim alleged that after marriage, her husband and his family members and relatives tortured her for dowry. The accused and complainant got to know each other through a social media platform and became friends.

The actress has also participated in a Kannada reality show and is quite popular.

According to police, the actress is now separated from her husband. Preliminary investigations revealed that the actress had taken the help of organisations to get married to the accused.

The police are collecting information about the case and also recording statements of the friends of the complainant.