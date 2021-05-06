Bengaluru: Vedanta to set up two Covid field hospitals in State

Bengaluru: Vedanta will set up 200-bed state-of-the-art Covid field hospital infrastructure in Karnataka to support the State administration and the local community in combating the disease.

These hospitals with 100 beds each with critical care facilities will be set up as extension to recognised and reputed healthcare facilities at Chitradurga and Hubli.

Air conditioned Covid field hospitals include 20 ICU beds and 180 oxygenated beds.

Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "I had requested the Chairman of Vedanta Group Shri Anil Agarwal ji for arranging makeshift hospital at Hubballi keeping in view the increasing Covid cases in the district. He has agreed to provide 100-bed makeshift hospital with oxygen provision. I thank Vedanta Group for supporting us in this noble cause."

Krishna Reddy, Director, Vedanta's Iron Ore Karnataka said, "In line with Vedanta's philosophy of care, we have pledged to set up 100 bed 'Covid field hospital' each, at Hubli in Dharwad district and at Chitradurga district in order to support respective district administrations to ensure health & safety of communities around.

This infrastructure will be useful for the treatment of the patients and upgrade the COVID care facilities at both the districts, which is a genuine need during this COVID Crisis."