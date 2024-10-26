Bengaluru: Woman Arrested with Four Others for Husband's Murder Following Elaborate Cover-Up

Bengaluru: In a shocking turn of events, Bellandur police have apprehended five individuals, including a woman accused of orchestrating her husband's murder, before attempting to pass it off as an attack by unknown assailants. The suspects have been identified as Nagaratna, Ram, Shashikumar, Chinna, and Suresh.

The murder occurred on 14 October in the Nilgiri plantation near Bhoganahalli, within the Bellandur police jurisdiction, where the victim, Tippesh (30), was found dead. Originally from Ballari, Tippesh lived with his wife Nagaratna and their two children in a labour shed in Bhoganahalli, Bengaluru. Both worked as gardeners for private companies in the area.

On 14 October, Tippesh left home and was later discovered dead near Nilgiri plantation. At the scene, Nagaratna reportedly wept over her husband's body and lodged a complaint at the Bellandur police station, claiming that Tippesh had been assaulted and strangled by an unknown person.

However, upon further investigation, police grew suspicious and conducted an intense interrogation with Nagaratna, which revealed the true circumstances. It was discovered that Nagaratna had been in a relationship with her brother-in-law, Ram, and had allegedly conspired with him to hire other suspects to murder her husband.

Police reported that Nagaratna confided in Ram about her husband's alleged harassment and urged him to "get rid of" Tippesh so they could be together. Following this request, Ram and his associates reportedly carried out the murder. CCTV footage capturing the suspects’ movements in the area led to their arrest, exposing Nagaratna's involvement.

Dr. Shivakumar Gunare, DCP of the Whitefield division, confirmed that all five suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.