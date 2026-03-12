Bengaluru Woman Becomes Lifesaving Stem Cell Donor for Teenager with Severe Aplastic Anemia

Bengaluru: Thirty-two-year-old Swathi from Bengaluru met 19-year-old Anandu for the first time after saving his life. Her selfless act of donating blood stem cells helped cure Anandu from life threatening blood disorder – severe aplastic anemia.

At 15 years, Anandu was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia when he was in 10th grade. He had been suffering from a persistent fever after getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which led to the diagnosis. Aplastic Anaemia is a life-threatening condition in which the bone marrow fails to produce enough new blood cells. His treating physician, Dr. V P Krishnan, Consultant, Pediatric Hemato-oncology and BMT, MVR Cancer center and research institute, Kozhikode, advised that he undergo a stem cell transplant as it was the only curative option, and hence began the search for a stem cell donor. During this tough time, Anandu’s family faced significant emotional and financial strain. Anandu also received support through the DKMS Patient Funding Program India, which provides partial financial assistance to eligible patients undergoing blood stem cell transplantation.

Today, Anandu is leading a healthy life and appearing for his 12th board examinations, while also pursuing his passion for videography and photography.

Reflecting on Anandu’s journey, Dr. Krishnan said, “Anandu was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia in 2022 and received supportive care while preparing for a transplant. He underwent a matched unrelated donor hematopoietic cell transplant in early 2023. Although he experienced expected complications such as febrile neutropenia and mucositis during the transplant period, his recovery progressed well. DKMS not only supported the unrelated donor search but also supported the transplant journey through its Access to Transplant programme. This helped in reducing the family’s financial burden. Anandu is doing very well, with stable blood counts and donor chimerism, and is now attending college and leading a healthy life.”

An IT Consultant, Swathi, had participated in a donor recruitment drive at her workplace in 2016, organized by DKMS. In 2022, she received a call from DKMS to donate her stem cells, without hesitation she agreed. Her family, including her husband, was fully supportive of her decision to donate stem cells. She saved a life, and recently she was blessed with a baby boy. Swathi says she now understands a parent's pain. "I know what a mother goes through when her child suffers. My donation came full circle, giving life, just as I welcomed my baby boy."

“Anandu and Swathi’s story highlights why more people need to register as potential blood stem cell donors. It is the generosity of donors like Swathi that makes lifesaving transplants possible. With only 0.09% of India’s eligible population currently registered as donors, the chances of finding a match remain limited. Through stories like this, we hope to inspire more people to register and help give patients with blood cancers and blood disorders a second chance at life,” said Patrick Paul, Executive Chairman, DKMS in India. He also added that in Karnataka, more than 49,000 individuals have registered as potential blood stem cell donors with DKMS Foundation India. Bengaluru alone accounts for approximately 38,000 registered donors.

“For patients with severe aplastic anaemia, a blood stem cell transplant can be the only curative option, yet finding a matching donor remains one of the biggest challenges. Anandu’s journey is a powerful reminder of the resilience shown by patients and families facing life-threatening blood disorders like severe aplastic anaemia. We deeply admire his courage and determination to return to a healthy life and pursue his dreams. At the same time, Swathi’s selfless decision to donate her blood stem cells reflects extraordinary compassion that has given a young life another chance.” Dr. Govind Eriat, Consultant- Hemato-Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant, Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, said.