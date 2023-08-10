Bengaluru's Healthcare Insiders Gather to Decipher the Future of Patient Care and Advanced Technology

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed a congregation of healthcare industry leaders at the second edition of Augnito Speak. This invite-only live conference was a testament to Augnito’s commitment to fostering discussions on the evolving landscape of patient care and technology among the key stakeholders of the healthcare sector.

Following on from the success of Chapter 1 that took place in Mumbai this May, the thought-leadership conference once again brought together CEOs, CIOs, IT Heads, CMIOs, Medical Directors, and Doctors from some of India’s most prestigious healthcare institutions.

It featured—Akshay Oleti, Vice President and Business Head of Fortis Healthcare; Dr. Sudarshan Rawat, Head of the Radiology department at Manipal Hospitals; Dr. Vishal Rao, Dean and Group Director of Oncology & Robotic Surgery at HealthCare Global; Dr. Manish Mattoo, CEO (Karnataka Region) of Apollo Hospitals; Dr. P.M Uthappa, Group Chief Medical Director of Narayana Health; Girish Kulkarni, Principal Consultant at NIMHANS Digital Academy and NIMHANS; Bhoopendra Solanki, CIO at Sakra World Hospital; Prem. A, Chief Digital Officer, GM & NMC-Nodal Officer at St. John's National Academy of Health Sciences; Sudeep Dey, President of IT & CIO at HealthCare Global Enterprises; Dr. Thanga Prabhu, Chief Medical Information Officer at Apollo Hospitals; and Dr. Vasudha Shetty, Senior Director of Business Operations at Manipal Health Enterprises—as part of two esteemed panels, the evening’s conversation centered around The Intersection of Clinical, Financial and Operational Excellence in Healthcare and The Role of IT in Driving P&L of a Hospital.

"At this conference, we encourage leaders from the healthcare sector to be transparent about challenges they are currently faced with. In this exclusive setting, with an unprecedented discourse of experiences, ideas and learnings, we aim to forge new pathways in healthcare transition and be well-equipped for what the future holds," said, Rustom Lawyer, CEO, Augnito.

The overarching theme for this edition of the conference was once again Beyond EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Adoption. The common theme reflects Augnito’s belief that digitization is key to helping institutions establish a strong backbone for a truly centralized and interoperable healthcare infrastructure—benefitting both providers and patients. The evening also served as a welcome platform for participants to share their stories, discuss strategies, and educate one another on the latest trends and challenges in the healthcare sector.

The second edition of Augnito Speak was a testament to the healthcare industry's commitment to embrace advanced technologies for improved patient care. By fostering transparency, collaboration, and innovation, Augnito is shaping the future of patient care. The success of Augnito Speak Chapter 2 has given them the impetus for future conferences across the country. The company’s drive to revolutionize healthcare through cutting-edge technologies is commendable and the industry eagerly looks forward to more such insightful events.