Live
Just In
Bengaluru's Rising Crime: Urgent Need for Action to Restore Safety
Bengaluru is witnessing a rise in crime, with a surge in home break-ins and thefts. Residents are calling for more police presence, better security, and increased CCTV surveillance to restore safety and protect the community.
Bengaluru, once known for its safety, is now seeing more crime. A gang of thieves has been targeting homes on the outskirts. In the last 15 days, they have broken into at least 20 houses and stolen cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
These thefts have left people feeling scared. The thieves usually strike at night when families are asleep, breaking doors or windows to get inside. In one case, two men attacked a woman waiting for a bus and stole her phone, money, and jewelry.
As the thefts increase, the police are working hard to catch the criminals. However, many people still feel unsafe, especially in areas where these crimes are happening most. Community leaders and residents are now calling for stronger government action to restore safety.
People are asking for more police, better security, and more CCTV cameras to fight crime. With crime on the rise, quick action is needed to make the city safer.