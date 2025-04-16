Bengaluru's Rs 10 Cr+ Luxury Housing Market Tops Rs 1,000 Cr in FY25

Bengaluru’s high-end residential market for apartments priced at Rs 10 crore and above has reached an unprecedented milestone, recording sales exceeding Rs 1000 crore in FY25, a joint analysis by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix revealed.

The data showed that luxury properties in the Rs 10–12 crore bracket recorded the strongest activity, reflecting a demand shift toward premium offerings with large-scale amenities. Hebbal emerged as the leader in this segment, accounting for 22 per cent of total transaction value in the city’s luxury apartment category.

Apartments with a built-up area ranging between 5,000 and 7,000 sq. ft. reported the highest uptake, indicating a notable inclination among affluent buyers for larger residences.

The study stated that 42 per cent of all transactions in Bengaluru’s luxury segment over the last four fiscal years occurred in FY25, underscoring a decisive surge in demand for upscale homes.

The demand, as per the report, is driven by a mix of tech sector growth, expanding infrastructure, and strategic asset investments by startup founders, CXOs, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Beyond Hebbal, new hotspots such as Domlur, Sudhamnagar, and Bomanhalli are showing increasing traction, reflecting a broader dispersal of premium housing preferences in the city.

India Sotheby’s International Realty CEO Ashwin Chadha observed that luxury buyers in the city are viewing high-end properties as long-term assets, with expectations for both value and lifestyle alignment. He also emphasized the need for Bengaluru’s infrastructure to evolve in step with the housing market’s transformation.

CRE Matrix CEO and Co-founder Abhishek Kiran Gupta noted that the surge in ultra-luxury apartment sales reflects a market undergoing significant change, with new micro-markets emerging beyond traditional affluent zones.

The findings highlight that luxury home acquisitions in Bengaluru are no longer confined to central or legacy neighborhoods. Instead, investor appetite is broadening, favoring both scale and locality diversification.

According to India Sotheby’s, the firm’s expansion across major Indian metros is helping cater to a clientele with global investment preferences, supported by a team that integrates banking, hospitality, and real estate expertise.