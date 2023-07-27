Betrayal of the people: Basavaraja Bommai

BENGALURU: In the case of DJ Halli and KG Halli, the government is betraying the people of the state by protecting those who rebelled against the state government. Also, former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai alleged that protecting the people who burnt down the house of a Dalit MLA is an anti-Dalit policy of the Congress. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Basavaraja Bommai said: ‘ MLA Tanveer Seth has written a letter to the Home Minister and requested him to withdraw the cases against the accused. The case of DJ Halli, KG Halli is very serious. In this case, the police station and police vehicles were damaged and the rioters even burnt the Congress MLA’s house. It is a rebellion against the state government. Even if there is a rebellion against the state, they have decided to withdraw the cases against them, which means that the criminals will get courage that whatever they do against the state, they will get protection. He alleged that it will be clear that even those who rose up in rebellion are being sheltered.’

Adding on, he said: ‘NIA has taken up the case of KJ Halli and DJ Halli. There is very clear evidence that PFI and SDPI are involved in this. An investigation has been conducted and the charge sheet has been filed. How will they get back the case which is being investigated by NIA. Even when we were in power, there was pressure to withdraw these cases. We arrested them along with the evidence. I will warn this government. This government is betraying the people, who have been elected by the people and who are ready to take back the cases against those who have burnt the police station’. He demanded that the state government should not yield to any pressure.’The case came under control because we took strict action. There is information that some organizations are pressuring the Chief Minister to withdraw the cases. The Chief Minister should come up with a clear stand on this issue. I demand that it should be clear whether the persons involved in this sedition case will be punished or the ca se will be withdrawn. These forces have helped this government to a great extent in coming to power’. He alleged that now the government is being run under their guidance.

In another case, Bommai alleged that the Congress has come forward to protect those who attacked the house of a Dalit MLA and this is another anti-Dalit policy of the Congress. In this case, the former mayor and corporator had already tried to defend. Now the charge sheet against them is ready. So, this government is trying to protect them. The process of withdrawing the cases has been carried out. We don’t just leave it here. He said that he will take legal action against this and take it to the people.