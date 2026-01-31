Between the ledger and the people: Budget must balance growth, prudence and trust

New Delhi: As the Union Finance Minister prepares to present the Budget, expectations run high across markets, industry and ordinary citizens alike. According to Akshat Khetan, Founder of AU Corporate Advisory & Legal Services, the Union Budget today is no longer just a financial statement but a reflection of the country’s economic mood, capturing aspirations, anxieties and policy intent at a time of global uncertainty, persistent inflationary pressures and slowing international growth.

Khetan notes that India finds itself at a critical juncture. While the country continues to outperform many global peers on growth and macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline remains non-negotiable. The key challenge before the government, he argues, is to walk a fine tightrope — sustaining high public investment, especially in infrastructure and productivity-enhancing sectors, without compromising on fiscal consolidation. With limited room for error, the Budget must reassure investors while remaining sensitive to public concerns.

A central focus of expectations is the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, often described as the backbone of the Indian economy. Despite its substantial contribution to employment and GDP, MSMEs continue to face hurdles such as restricted access to credit, delayed payments and complex compliance requirements. Khetan emphasizes that meaningful structural reforms — including simplified regulations, faster dispute resolution and improved credit flow — are essential. Strengthening MSMEs, he points out, is not a welfare measure but a growth strategy.

On taxation, Khetan highlights that both individuals and businesses are seeking clarity and stability rather than frequent changes. Simplification of tax laws, reduction in litigation and predictable policy measures should be the guiding principles. A stable and transparent tax regime, he says, can boost confidence and encourage long-term investment.

Employment generation and skilling also emerge as critical themes. With India’s demographic dividend at stake, the Budget must prioritize skill development, reskilling and stronger alignment between education and industry requirements. Support for labour-intensive sectors, startups and workforce formalisation could help convert demographic potential into economic gains.

Sustainability is another area under scrutiny. While investments in renewable energy, electric mobility and green infrastructure are essential, Khetan stresses that climate goals must align with economic realities. The green transition should be inclusive, job-creating and cost-effective, rather than compliance-heavy.

Ultimately, Khetan concludes, the real test of the Budget will lie beyond parliamentary debates in the confidence of entrepreneurs, the security of workers and the clarity experienced by taxpayers. A successful Budget, he says, is one that balances ambition with accountability and prepares the economy for the future.