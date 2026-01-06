BGS Bloomfield Celebrates a Spectacular Annual Day 2026 with Inspiring Performances and Distinguished Guests

Bengaluru: BGS Bloomfield School hosted its grand Annual Day 2026, an evening of culture, creativity, and celebration, bringing together students from Nursery to Grade 10 for a vibrant showcase of talent. The event, held on the school campus, reflected BGS Bloomfield’s commitment to holistic education and character-building through arts, academics, and co-curricular excellence.

The event was graced by PC Mohan, Member of Parliament, Bangalore Central Parliamentary Constituency, as the Chief Guest, and Gangavathi Pranesh, renowned Kannada stand-up comedian, as the Guest of Honour. Their presence added inspiration and enthusiasm to the celebration, encouraging students to pursue their goals with confidence and dedication.

The Annual Day opened with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a series of captivating cultural performances. Students presented classical dance, theatre, musical ensembles, and thematic performances focusing on unity, gratitude, and nation-building. Each segment reflected months of hard work and the nurturing guidance of the school’s faculty.

Speaking at the event, Dr. B Gurappa Naidu, Chairman, BGS Bloomfield, expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements. “Annual Day is a reflection of our students’ creativity, discipline, and teamwork. At BGS Bloomfield, we believe in nurturing every child’s potential by providing a balanced environment that encourages academic excellence along with cultural enrichment. Today’s performances stand as a testament to the dedication of our students, teachers, and parents,” he said.

Chief Guest PC Mohan applauded the school for its holistic approach to education. “It is inspiring to see such young minds display confidence, discipline, and creativity on stage. Schools like BGS Bloomfield play a crucial role in shaping responsible and empowered citizens for the future. I congratulate the management, teachers, and students for presenting an impressive Annual Day celebration, ” he said.

Guest of Honour Gangavathi Pranesh added a touch of humour and appreciation, praising the students for their heartfelt performances and the school for its dedicated efforts toward value-based education.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of teachers, parents, and partners in enabling a memorable evening. BGS Bloomfield’s Annual Day 2026 reinforced the school’s vision of fostering confident, compassionate, and future-ready learners.