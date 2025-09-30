Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru Strengthens Its Portfolio with 16 Brand Launches Over the Past Six Months

Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, the city’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination on Tuesday welcomed The Souled Store, one of India’s leading homegrown apparel and lifestyle brands, to its diverse lineup of brands.

Bengaluru Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, the city’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination, today welcomed The Souled Store, one of India’s leading homegrown apparel and lifestyle brands, to its diverse lineup of brands. The launch highlights Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru’s growing mix of D2C retail, catering to its large base of millennial and Gen Z shoppers, and creating a perfect bridge for new-age brands to connect with their target customers. This marks the mall’s 16th new store opening in a span of just six months.

The Souled Store brings its vibrant and quirky identity to life at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, offering shoppers an extensive range of casualwear, everyday fashion, and officially licensed collections from Marvel, Disney, DC, Harry Potter, Friends, and more. Designed as an immersive shopping experience, the store blends creativity, comfort, and style, making it a standout addition to the mall’s expanding fashion portfolio.

Speaking on the launch, Ramaraju K.N, Senior Vice-President, Retail at Bhartiya Urban said, “Our retail mix is carefully curated to reflect the preferences of our catchment. With a large base of millennials and Gen Zs, we are focused on bringing in dynamic, experience-driven brands that resonate with their lifestyle and aspirations. With the inclusion of new-age D2C labels we continue to reinforce our commitment to delivering a diverse and engaging shopping experience.”

The Souled Store is the latest addition to Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru’s rapidly expanding curated portfolio, which has welcomed 16 new brands in just the past six months. With nearly 35–40% of the audience comprising millennial families and another 25–30% being Gen Z, Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru’s brand curation is driven by the preferences of these dynamic consumer groups. Recent entrants include Shobitam (sarees), Peachmode (women’s ethnic wear), Biglilpeople (kids’ fashion), Indyvarna (Indo-western fashion), Hush Puppies (footwear), Frangipani (a multi-brand store featuring Chumbak, Imara, Voylla, and Abhishti), Zoul & Zera (kids’ fashion), and now, The Souled Store.

Earlier this year, Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru expanded its home category with the arrival of German home furnishing brand Domicil with unique lifestyle products; Fabbrica—another German-based furniture and furnishing brand; Corian, with its versatile kitchen and bathroom surfaces that combine timeless beauty with lasting sophistication; and The Yellow Dwelling, a home furnishings and décor brand.

The mall further strengthened its retail mix by welcoming leading D2C trailblazers, including Snitch with its 6th store in India, and The Bear House, which chose Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru for its first-ever offline presence.