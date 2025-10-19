Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says IndiGo gourmet cuisine is disappointing

Live
Bengaluru: Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has stated that the gourmet cuisine provided for stretch passengers is disappointing and called for a customer survey for the same. The observation has triggered a debate on social media.
Taking to social media X on Friday, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, posting the photo of the menu, stated, “This is what IndiGo 6E calls gourmet cuisine for the Stretch passengers! I prefer their regular items! Oberoi should introspect on this uninviting and tasteless menu - pls do a customer survey and I bet you there will be a 100 per cent thumbs down.”
The menu included dishes such as German lentil and feta Salad with beetroot Galouti, Lavash with cream cheese yoghurt dip, Thandai tres leches cake, mixed nuts, pink salt and pepper. The post has generated an interesting debate regarding on-air cuisine on social media.
Rahul K stated, “Typing this just after getting off an Air India flight. Savoured hot pav bhaji mid air.. Sometimes simplicity done right beats ‘gourmet’ any day”.
Stocklearner88 stated, “So surveys are not a bad thing as it has been made out to be in the current Karnataka context, I assume. If simple taste bud preference needs a survey, I’m sure a state with so many other use cases deserves one.”