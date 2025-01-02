BJP is Politicising Contractor’s Suicide Case to Target Priyank Kharge- Bhandari

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President, Dr Manjunath Bhandari, has accused the BJP of targeting state minister Priyank Kharge with baseless allegations in connection with the contractor Sachin’s suicide case.

In a press statement, Bhandari claimed that Kharge has become a major threat to the BJP due to his relentless efforts in exposing corruption scandals under the previous BJP government. “Priyank Kharge has unearthed scams such as the PSI recruitment scandal, the 40% commission case, the Bitcoin scam, and COVID-19-related irregularities. He has provided concrete evidence to ensure these cases are investigated and justice is delivered,” said Bhandari.

Bhandari alleged that the BJP is using Sachin’s suicide as a political tool to malign Kharge. “The suicide note left by Sachin does not mention Priyank Kharge’s name. Yet, BJP leaders are crying foul and prematurely issuing judgments. Let the CID investigation take its course, and the truth will emerge,” he stated.

BJP Accused of Exploiting Tragedy for Politics

Bhandari further criticised the BJP for politicising deaths for electoral gains. “This is not new. BJP has a history of turning tragedies into political opportunities. In this case, they are drawing baseless parallels between the Sachin suicide case and the KS Eshwarappa controversy, despite the lack of evidence against Kharge,” he said.

The Congress leader also pointed to internal divisions within the BJP, citing the inability of state BJP leaders, including R Ashok and BY Vijayendra, to manage factionalism within their party. “Instead of addressing their own failures, they are attempting to divert attention by targeting Congress leaders,” he added.

Amit Shah’s Controversial Remarks Highlighted

Bhandari alleged that the BJP’s campaign against Kharge is a distraction from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks about BR Ambedkar, which have sparked outrage among marginalised communities. “Protests have erupted across the state, including in Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Chamarajanagar. To deflect public attention from this backlash, the BJP is amplifying baseless accusations against Priyank Kharge,” he stated.

Bhandari concluded by expressing confidence that the BJP’s attempts to undermine Kharge would fail, asserting that the Congress party would continue its fight for transparency and accountability.(