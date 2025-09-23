BJP leaders celebrate new GST rates with sweets, public outreach

Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday celebrated the implementation of reduced GST rates on several items by visiting shops and distributing sweets to the public across the state. Leading the celebrations in Shivamogga, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra called the move a “revolutionary step” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

In a post on X, he said, “With the Navratri festival starting today, the announcement of the ‘GST Savings Festival’ announced by the Honourable Prime Minister is resonating in every corner of the country.”

He called on citizens to participate in the festival by sharing information about the GST rate reduction with their neighbours and making a resolution to use and support “swadeshi” (indigenous) products.

Later, speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, he said, “With only two slabs in GST, people have been given a Diwali gift. For this, the BJP congratulates our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We are holding this celebration to convey the gratitude of the people to the central government.”

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka took part in similar celebrations in Mandya. BJP MP B Y Raghavendra said the announcement of no tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh in the last budget was the first gift to the common people.

“Now with GST 2.0, they reduced the slabs and gave maximum benefit to the common people at Navratri and Dussehra time. This would bring major relief to the common people,” he told media.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy, said, “Every citizen is happy with this announcement and everybody will be benefited by this... So many middle-class people will benefit from this... How things have changed in India because of good governance and Finance minister... PM of India Modiji is working very hard to give facilities to the middle-class, lower class and even the upper class.”

The GST Council, comprising the Centre and the states, decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services from September 22, the first day of Navratri. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the GST reforms would accelerate India’s growth story, emphasising that it was a big and important step for aatmanirbhar Bharat, linking a boost to swadeshi products with the country’s prosperity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the auspicious Navratri, which marks the implementation of the revised GST rates, Modi said that swadeshi would strengthen India’s prosperity in much the same way it had powered the country’s freedom movement.