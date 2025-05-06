BJP MLA calls Minister Gundu Rao victim of ‘reverse love jihad’

Mangaluru: In a fresh escalation of political rhetoric in coastal Karnataka, BJP MLA Harish Poonja has accused Congress leader and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao of being biased against Hindus, even going so far as to describe him as a victim of “reverse love jihad” — a controversial and politically charged term often invoked by right-wing groups.

Poonja, who represents Beltangady in Dakshina Kannada district, was reacting to recent remarks made by Gundu Rao, who had reportedly labelled the BJP legislator a “serial offender.” The Congress minister is also the district in-charge for Dakshina Kannada.

“If I am a serial offender, he is someone who underwent reverse love jihad,” Poonja said, referring to Gundu Rao’s interfaith marriage. “Love jihad is when Muslim men marry Hindu women to convert them. In his case, it’s the reverse — a Muslim woman married him,” the MLA alleged, suggesting that such personal choices reflected the minister’s ideological biases.

Accusing Gundu Rao of being more sympathetic towards Muslims than Hindus, Poonja further claimed: “He sees Hindus as third-class citizens. That is our misfortune.”

The BJP legislator also hit out at the Congress government for what he described as “targeted” legal action against him. “After this government came to power, nine cases were filed against me. But I am ready to face anything for the Hindu cause. My people elected me with over two lakh votes. I don’t need validation from anyone else.”

The comments come amid growing tension in the region following the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty — a case that BJP leaders allege has ideological links and which they believe should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Poonja’s remarks are likely to intensify the ongoing war of words between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka’s coastal belt — a region often at the centre of communal and ideological flashpoints in the state.