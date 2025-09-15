BJP MLA lashes out at Mallikarjuna, minister says he is a ‘Doberman against graft’

Davanagere: Thewar of words between BJP MLA BP Harish and Karnataka minister SS Mallikarjuna escalated on Saturday, with Harish launching a scathing counterattack after being likened to a dog.

“Minister SS Mallikarjuna called me a Doberman dog. Yes, I am a Doberman for the corrupt. He better be careful, because a Doberman knows where to bite. I am not a man who will back down so easily,” Harish thundered while speaking to reporters in Davanagere. The MLA also sought to clarify his controversial remarks that triggered an FIR against him for allegedly insulting Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth.

“I never called the SP a Pomeranian dog. What I said was that officials were following the minister like Pomeranian puppies follow their master. If the SP is hurt, I cannot help it. My words were directed at the system, not personally at her,” he maintained.

SP Uma Prashanth had lodged a complaint with KTJ Nagar Police, who later transferred the case to Shikaripura DySP Keshav since the SP herself heads the jurisdictional police station. Following this, the Shikaripura police issued a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing Harish to appear before investigators on September 17 at 10 am.

Harish accused the minister of misusing his position to file cases against political opponents. “When Vijaya Kumar Kondajji died of a heart attack, they filed an FIR against me saying I had beaten him to death. Why is no case filed against minister SS Mallikarjuna when Hindus are threatened during protests? I have fought and defeated the Shamanur family’s dominance. My struggle will continue,” Harish declared.

He also referenced his survival in the controversial “deer case” during Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure as Chief Minister, suggesting that political deals had saved others in the past. Fearing arrest, Harish had recently moved the High Court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings. Justice M.I. Arun, after hearing his petition, instructed police not to take hasty action against the legislator. Harish’s counsel, advocate Venkatesh P. Dalawai, argued that the MLA had not insulted the SP’s dignity but had merely highlighted how local ministers fail to respect officials.

The fiery exchange between Harish and Mallikarjuna has further fueled political tensions in Davanagere, with the BJP framing it as a fight against Congress misuse of power.