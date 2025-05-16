Live
- India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds After Air Base Attack
- Modi govt hits back: MPs to expose Pakistan’s terror exports worldwide
- Dr Laxman to deliver a talk at Commonwealth’s Asia-Pacific workshop in Fiji
- Miss World 2025 Contestants from 22 Asian Nations to Visit Pillalamarri Today
- Close shave for 8 as major fire breaks out in building
- Lokayukta conducts searches in assets case
- BIAL partners with KPMG to develop an innovative Generative AI Platform
- Union Minister Somanna flags off Gadag-Wadi railway project
- Mangaluru’s Praja Soudha DC office set for grand opening by CM
- Minister Nara Lokesh to Launch Major Solar Project in Anantapur
BJP organises Tiranga Yatra to pay tribute to brave soldiers
Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the BJP on Thursday organised the Tiranga Yatra here to pay tributes to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces...
Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the BJP on Thursday organised the Tiranga Yatra here to pay tributes to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor. Thousands of people, including party leaders, residents, school and college students, and women participated.
The rally began at Sirur Sports Ground on Sampige Road in Malleswaram locality and ended at 18th Cross, Malleswaram. Holding a massive Tricolour, people gathered to express their support for Operation Sindoor. The yatra was held under the banner “Citizens for National Defence” to express support and gratitude to the Indian armed forces personnel.
The rally began with slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘victory to the patriotic soldiers who taught Pakistan a lesson’, and ‘glory to the brave soldiers who brought India honour on the world stage’.