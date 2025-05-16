BJP organises Tiranga Yatra to pay tribute to brave soldiers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the BJP on Thursday organised the Tiranga Yatra here to pay tributes to the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor. Thousands of people, including party leaders, residents, school and college students, and women participated.

The rally began at Sirur Sports Ground on Sampige Road in Malleswaram locality and ended at 18th Cross, Malleswaram. Holding a massive Tricolour, people gathered to express their support for Operation Sindoor. The yatra was held under the banner “Citizens for National Defence” to express support and gratitude to the Indian armed forces personnel.

The rally began with slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘victory to the patriotic soldiers who taught Pakistan a lesson’, and ‘glory to the brave soldiers who brought India honour on the world stage’.