BJP slams govt over arrest of its leader in sex scandal video case

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Saturday slammed the state government over the arrest of its leader Devaraje Gowda in the sex scandal video case. Gowda, the whistleblower in the sex scandal video case, which involves JD-S MP and Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, was arrested on Friday in Chitradurga district.

The police said that he was arrested on charges of sexual harassment and caste abuse. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said that the arrest of BJP leader Devaraje Gowda is not appropriate and if things continue like this, the party will protest against the government’s highhandedness. “He was threatened for not taking the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. The government is only focused on the sex video scandal case. They do not care for the farmers and other issues of the state,” Ashoka said.

H.D. Revanna, the father of Prajwal Revanna, has been jailed on charges of kidnapping one of the victims of the sex scandal case. Devaraje Gowda had held a series of press conferences and alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar is behind the circulation of thousands of pen drives containing the videos of Prajwal Revanna.

Gowda had also alleged that he was offered a cabinet berth by Congress for not issuing statements against the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. He had also released an audio clip of the Congress leader L. Shivarame Gowda “forcing” him not to take the name of Shivakumar during the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Devaraje Gowda had claimed that he would submit the evidence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).