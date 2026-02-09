BJP slams K’taka govt, calls for new fare fixation committee

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government over the proposed hike in Namma Metro fares and demanded the immediate formation of a new Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The party accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of ignoring public interest and adopting a stubborn attitude on the issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, expressed his views through a post on social media platform X. He thanked Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and senior central officials for promptly responding to public concerns and temporarily halting the proposed metro fare hike.

Ashoka stated that he held a detailed telephonic discussion with the Union Minister regarding the Karnataka government’s decision to increase metro fares to what he termed “unreasonable levels.” He argued that Bengaluru already has one of the most expensive metro systems in India and any further hike would severely affect lakhs of daily commuters.

“I explained to the Union Minister that increasing metro fares at this stage would be like adding insult to injury for common people who depend entirely on public transport,” Ashoka said. Responding to his appeal, Khattar reportedly directed officials to put the fare hike on hold, which was scheduled to come into effect from Monday.

The BJP leader further claimed that the Union Minister had assured him of personally reviewing the shortcomings in the existing fare fixation process. Khattar also reportedly expressed willingness to consider constituting a fresh committee for scientific revision of fares if the state government formally requests it.

Ashoka asserted that the responsibility now lies with the Karnataka government. “The Congress government must give up its adamant stand and immediately begin the process of forming a new Fare Fixation Committee in the larger interest of the people,” he demanded.He also made it clear that the BJP would continue its fight until metro travel becomes affordable for every citizen and a permanent solution is found to the issue.