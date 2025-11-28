Black Friday Fever at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru Pantaloons, Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, McDonald’s & More Up to 70% Off
Bengaluru: The Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is all set to bring back the much-awaited Black Friday Sale from November 27th to 30th, 2025, promising an elevated shopping experience for its shoppers.
The four-day sale will feature irresistible offers from some of the most sought-after brands across fashion, beauty, accessories, footwear, and entertainment, brands like, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Mango, Vero Moda, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Jack & Jones. With exclusive deals and new-season collections, the mall will come alive as a hub of style, sophistication, and indulgence, setting the tone for the festive shopping season ahead.
The sale offers discounts of up to 70% across a wide range of popular international and national brands spanning diverse categories. More than a seasonal promotion, the Black Friday Sale at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru reflects the mall’s commitment to providing a dynamic shopping experience curated for its target audience that includes both millennials and Gen Z. Many Styles, One Destination – only at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru. For more info contact ; 7003890894, [email protected]
How to Prepare for Your First Online Numerology Session? Insights from the Best Numerologist in Bangalore
Discover the essential details (exact birth date, full name) and questions you need to keep ready to get accurate interpretations, deeper insights, and actionable takeaways from the best numerologist in Bangalore.