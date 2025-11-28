Black Friday Fever at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru Pantaloons, Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, McDonald’s & More Up to 70% Off

Bengaluru: The Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is all set to bring back the much-awaited Black Friday Sale from November 27th to 30th, 2025, promising an elevated shopping experience for its shoppers.

The four-day sale will feature irresistible offers from some of the most sought-after brands across fashion, beauty, accessories, footwear, and entertainment, brands like, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, Mango, Vero Moda, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Jack & Jones. With exclusive deals and new-season collections, the mall will come alive as a hub of style, sophistication, and indulgence, setting the tone for the festive shopping season ahead.

The sale offers discounts of up to 70% across a wide range of popular international and national brands spanning diverse categories. More than a seasonal promotion, the Black Friday Sale at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru reflects the mall's commitment to providing a dynamic shopping experience curated for its target audience that includes both millennials and Gen Z.