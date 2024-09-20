BMTC electric buses cross 1,000 mark, reduces air pollution in capital

Bengaluru: The number of electric buses under the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has crossed the 1000 mark. At present, the number of electric buses with BMTC has reached 1,027, thus the organization has achieved a significant milestone. According to sources, the number of electric buses will reach around 2,000 by 2025. At present the total number of buses with BMTC is 6,158. Out if which 1,027 of these buses are electric. Of these, 637 e-buses are manufactured at the Dharwad unit of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors. These 12 meter long buses have been introduced under the Fame-II scheme of the Central Government.

BMTC has procured 120 more buses under the FAME scheme and the process of obtaining necessary permissions to put them into operation is underway. All the remaining 284 e-buses will be gradually introduced into service by the end of November, BMTC said.

Under the Fame-II project, BMTC has also procured 300 e-buses of 12-metre length manufactured by Ashok Leyland subsidiary Switch Mobility. Additionally, it has also procured and operated 90 nine-metre long e-buses manufactured by JBM Group under the Smart Cities Mission. E-buses are being introduced in Bengaluru to reduce air pollution and provide efficient public transport service. 51,000 litres of diesel is being saved through 1,000 e-buses. BMTC said that due to these buses, 1.38 lakh kg of carbon dioxide emissions are prevented every day.

E-buses emit no harmful gases or fumes into the air, significantly reducing emission levels of pollutants such as sulfur oxides, nitrogen monoxide, hydrocarbons and particulate matter. BMTC also said that noise pollution from e-buses is less compared to diesel vehicles.

BMTC plans to purchase 760 e-buses in the coming days. These include 320 AC and 148 non-AC 12-metre long buses. 320 AC buses will replace old Volvo buses.