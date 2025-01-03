BMTC-Metro train revenue increases on the first day of New Year

Bengaluru: During the New Year celebrations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) earned a revenue of Rs 5.48 crore in a single day (December 31). Namma Metro earned a revenue of Rs 2.17 crore.

On the occasion of the New Year celebrations, BMTC had provided transport facilities on some selected routes from morning to late 2 am. The number of passengers travel-ling in buses had increased since morning. A record 35.66 lakh passengers travelled on all BMTC routes in a single day. This earned BMTC a revenue of Rs 5.48 crore.

From 11 pm to late 2 am, 4,840 passengers travelled in 76 buses that ran on various routes from MG Road. These buses covered 2093 km and earned a revenue of Rs 89,254, BMTC said.

Namma Metro has earned a revenue of Rs 2.17 crore due to the New Year celebra-tions. Metro trains operated from 5 am to 2 am on December 31. 8,59,467 people travelled on the Green and Purple lines.

Out of these, 2.80 lakh people used smart cards, 914 people got one-day passes, 96 people got three-day passes and 132 people got five-day passes.

1.12 lakh people used QR codes, 39,627 people used QR WhatsApp and 59,321 people used QR Paytm.

At the same time, 3.49 lakh tokens, 11,091 NCMC cards and 1029 group tickets were obtained.

Due to the crowd at MG Road, the entry and exit gates of MG Road Metro station were closed from 11 pm on December 31. Trains were allowed to halt at nearby sta-tions like Trinity and Cubbon Park for passenger use.

The additional service has brought in good revenue for the department.