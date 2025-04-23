Bomb Threat Hoaxes Cause Panic at Bengaluru College and Art Institute

Live
RV College of Engineering and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru received bomb threat emails, prompting evacuations and security checks.
Two institutions, including a private engineering college in Bengaluru, received bomb threat emails that were later confirmed to be hoaxes, according to the police on Tuesday.
The RV College of Engineering and the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath were evacuated as a precautionary measure, with checks carried out throughout the premises. After conducting extensive searches, police confirmed that the emails were hoax threats, and no explosives were found.
The threat emails, received on April 21, claimed that a bomb would explode at the college. The authorities responded quickly by dispatching bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units to the campuses. However, no suspicious items were discovered, and both incidents were determined to be hoaxes. Two separate cases have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.
This follows a similar incident from February when Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru received a bomb threat email. The email, which warned of a drone strike targeting flights arriving at airports in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala, led to heightened security concerns as the Aero India 2025 event was about to take place in the city.