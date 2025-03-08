Breaking the Silence on Endometriosis: The Need for Awareness, Early Diagnosis, and Better Treatment

Endometriosis: A significant healthcare challenge

Endometriosis is a prevalent yet often misunderstood medical condition that affects millions of women worldwide. Despite its significant impact on reproductive health and overall well-being, it frequently goes undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness and misconceptions about its symptoms. In this article Dr. Jyoti Bandi highlights the importance of recognizing endometriosis, the challenges it poses—especially concerning infertility—and the need for early diagnosis and effective treatment. By shedding light on its symptoms, causes, and management options, the aim is to encourage women to seek timely medical intervention and improve their quality of life.

Endometriosis is the growth of the tissue that lines the endometrium, also called the uterus, in other organs of the reproductive system like the fallopian tubes, the ovaries, or the lining of the pelvis, including others. Endometrial tissue of the uterus is naturally shed off during menstruation, but the tissue in the surrounding areas has no natural exit strategy. The invading tissue causes inflammation, adhesions, and scarring.

Symptoms of Endometriosis: These include:

Irregular or heavy menstrual bleeding

Pain during periods, also called dysmenorrhea

Pain while having sex

Abnormal fatigue

Issues with digestion

Inability to conceive

Chronic pain in the pelvic region

Infertility: How it is caused by endometriosis

Dr. Jyoti highlights on the most common gynecological conditions that are responsible for infertility in 50% of women trying to conceive. This is how endometriosis affects fertility:

Disruption in Ovulation: The inflammation caused by the invading tissue can interfere with normal ovulation.

Hormonal Imbalance: Endometriosis can also alter hormone levels, making it difficult to fertilize eggs

Distortion of Pelvic Region: Foreign and scar tissue can deform or block the fallopian tubes, preventing sperm from reaching the eggs.

Poor Quality of Eggs: Chronic inflammation due to endometriosis can affect the development and quality of eggs.

Impaired Fertilization: Disruptions in the lining of the uterus may obstruct the fertilization of eggs.

Diagnosis and Treatment: Managing Endometriosis

As mentioned, early diagnosis is critical to timely and effective management of endometriosis and mitigate symptoms. Women and girls with the above symptoms should undergo prompt pelvic examinations, MRI, or ultrasound imaging tests, or other diagnostic techniques. Laparoscopy is most accurate in confirming the presence of endometrial tissue.

The treatment options depend on the extent of tissue growth, severity of symptoms, and conception goals. They include:

Medications: Medications like NSAIDS, GnRH agonists, and hormone therapy helps with pain relief and suppress new tissue growth.

Surgical Intervention: Laparoscopic surgery removes endometrial tissue and the lesions and adhesions to improve chances of egg fertilization.

Assisted Reproduction Technologies: ART techniques like in-vitro fertilization (IVF) is recommended for women who cannot conceive despite treatment.

Take initiative and seek help: Stop suffering in silence

Endometriosis is not just about period discomfort and pain. It is a physical and medical condition that can have serious repercussions. Women who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms should seek immediate medical intervention. If this March we can raise significant awareness, and drive home the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment, we can greatly improve women’s reproductive health and overall quality of life.

If endometriosis affects your fertility, you should also immediately consult a fertility specialist who specializes in conception and pregnancy solutions. Timely medical help can stem the growth of endometrial tissue, enhance quality of life and substantially increase your chances of getting pregnant.

(Authored by Dr. Jyoti Bandi, Fertility Specialist and Director at DYU Woman & Child Care)