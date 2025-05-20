Brijesh Chowta Slams Congress Govt's Anniversary Celebrations as 'Facade for Misgovernance

Mangaluru: As the Karnataka government marked the second anniversary of the Congress administration led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, launched a scathing attack, calling the celebrations “hollow” and emblematic of “two years of misrule, corruption, and stalled development.”

In a strongly worded statement, Chowta accused the state government of crippling Karnataka’s economy with populist welfare guarantees that, according to him, have pushed the state into a debt trap. “Behind the mask of guarantees lies an administration that has obstructed Central schemes and paralysed real development,” he said.

He went on to allege that the government's tenure has been riddled with controversies, including the MUDA land scam, irregularities in the Valmiki Corporation, KPSC exam paper leaks, and what he described as “rampant bribery through a 60% commission culture.”

Chowta criticised the state’s handling of law and order, citing a rise in drug-related crimes, murders, and sexual violence. He also claimed that the state home department had collapsed under political interference. “This is a government that has failed to rein in radical elements and even allowed anti-national slogans to be raised within the Vidhana Soudha,” he alleged.

The MP also accused the Siddaramaiah government of appeasement politics. “The budget reveals a one-community focus, while Hindu activists are being targeted and their killers allegedly shielded,” he said, referring to the delay in cracking down on extremist groups.

On the state’s role in the coastal region, Chowta said that Dakshina Kannada had been completely ignored. “There has been no major budgetary allocation or infrastructure initiative for the district. What we see instead is a blame game directed at the Centre, in an attempt to cover up their own shortcomings.”

Chowta also criticised some Congress ministers for “insensitive statements” on national security issues, such as the recent Pahalgam terror attack, questioning the party’s commitment to national interests.

“The Siddaramaiah government’s two-year report card only highlights misgovernance, rising prices, debt, and deepening public distrust. There is little to celebrate,” he said.