British-era hats to be replaced soon by smart hats for Karnataka Police

Bengaluru: The head constables and constables of the Karnataka Police Department still wear the British-era hats. The demand to change these hats has been heard since the beginning. This has also been a demand of the police for many years. Now the time has come, instead of the big hats, smart peaked hats will adorn the heads of head constables and constables. The police department has taken a bold step for such a venture.

It is said that the problem has increased with the hats that have been used since time immemorial. It is becoming annoying during rallies, protests or lathi charges. It does not stay on the head properly. If it falls down while running, it will not only be a public disgrace, but it will also show disrespect to the department uniform. Therefore, the police have been demanding a change in the hats for many years, but it has not been fulfilled.The Union Health Department had recently warned about the possibility of adverse effects on the health of police constables due to the glock caps currently worn by them. In the states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, peak caps have been given to police head constables and constables there. Currently, DG-IGP Dr Alok Mohan has instructed to review the issue of peak caps in Karnataka and submit a report.

This was discussed often but was not implemented. Now, following the DG-IGP’s instructions, a kit specification committee meeting has been convened on April 4 under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police, State Armed Reserve Force (KSRP) to discuss the distribution of peak caps. The IGP, Headquarters, Bengaluru North Division, Atmiya Division and CAR DCPs, along with the Bengaluru City District SP, KSRP Commandant and other senior officers will participate in the meeting. Sources said that there will be a discussion on the pros and cons at this time, and that they hope to recommend a peak cap.