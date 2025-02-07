BS Yediyurappa Gets Bail; Karnataka HC Sends Case to Trial Court

Stay updated with the latest news and developments from Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the major headlines, breaking news, and real-time updates from India's technology hub.

BS Yediyurappa Granted Pre-Arrest Bail; Karnataka HC Refers POCSO Case to Trial Court

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa secured anticipatory bail in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, the Karnataka High Court ruled that the case should return to the trial court for further proceedings. The legal battle continues as the trial court will now reassess the matter.

Governor Rejects Karnataka Government's Microfinance Ordinance

The microfinance ordinance proposed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration faced rejection from the Karnataka Governor. The ordinance, which aimed to regulate microfinance institutions and impose stringent penalties, was turned down due to concerns over its harsh provisions. The state government is expected to review its strategy in response.

Brand Bengaluru Initiative: Metro Pillars and Flyovers to be Illuminated

As part of the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ project, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) are set to transform metro pillars and flyovers into advertising spaces with illumination. The authorities plan to invite tenders for this initiative to enhance urban aesthetics and generate revenue.

DK Shivakumar’s Daughter Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Aisshwarya Shivakumar, daughter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela, describing it as a profound spiritual experience. The event, drawing millions of devotees, continues to be a major religious gathering in the country.

Karnataka HC Rejects CBI Probe Plea in MUDA Land Case

In a relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into allegations surrounding land allotments made by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The allegations involve the allocation of multiple sites to his wife, Parvathi B M, which the opposition had cited as an instance of favoritism.

Bengaluru Man Uses Porter App for Commute Amid Ride-Hailing Shortage

Frustrated by the unavailability of cabs on popular ride-hailing apps, a city resident resorted to booking a Porter service—an app designed for transporting goods—to reach his office. The incident sparked social media discussions about Bengaluru’s ongoing mobility challenges.

Bengaluru’s Longest Double-Decker Flyover and Metro Corridor Announced

The western section of Outer Ring Road (ORR) is set to witness a major infrastructure project with the development of the city’s longest double-decker flyover and metro corridor. Authorities expect the project to significantly ease congestion and improve connectivity.

Metro Fare Hike Decision Pending Final Approval

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is considering a fare revision, with the final decision pending approval from a judicial committee. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that any price adjustment would be made after thorough assessment.

Bengaluru Weather and Air Quality Update

Bengaluru: The city started the day with a temperature of 15.27 degrees Celsius, indicating a relatively warm morning.