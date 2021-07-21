BS Yediyurappa supporters launch campaign to put pressure on BJP high command

Bengaluru: In the wake of the BJP high command's decision to change the leadership in Karnataka, the team identifying with the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and legislators from his camp have launched an all out campaign supporting him.

"The developments within the party have intensified. RSS leaders and senior leaders in New Delhi are warned about the consequences if CM Yediyurappa is forced to resign," party sources said.

It has also been decided to launch a movement through religious seers of various Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts across the state. Even as Yediyurappa declared himself that he will continue as CM for the next two years, no top leader from the BJP came forward to make an announcement supporting him.

Hence, Yediyurappa's team is planning to demand from the BJP High Command that they should pull the curtain on the issue of leadership in the state. "It will also be brought to their notice that, if they don't act in this direction, the BJP in the state will suffer immensely," sources explain.

Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha President and senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa had warned that, BJP party will be doomed in Karnataka if CM Yediyurappa is asked to resign. BJP leaders should go to history and learn about the consequences of disturbing Lingayat leadership.

"If any action is taken against CM Yediyurappa, the community will give a befitting answer to BJP," he underlined. In another important development, another powerful Congress leader M.B. Patil stated that the BJP will lose Lingayat vote bank base if they attempt to change the leadership.