‘Bulldozerism’ a new form of barbarism: Hannan Mollah on MCD-led demolition drive near Delhi mosque

Bengaluru: CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah on Wednesday reacted to the MCD-led demolition drive carried out near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in the Turkman Gate area, describing 'bulldozerism' as a new form of barbarism. He further claimed that this approach is a contribution of the BJP government at the Centre.

Speaking to IANS, Hannan Mollah said that encroachment is a common issue across India, including at religious places such as mosques, temples, and other shrines.

“There are thousands of temples built on encroached land. In the case of mosques, there is a rule that a mosque cannot be constructed on land without proper legal documentation. Even then, in some places, mosques are being demolished,” he said.

He added that while many temples are also situated on encroached land, the issue arises when action is not taken impartially.

“If you are taking action, it should be done without discrimination. Otherwise, people will naturally raise questions. I do not know the exact details of what happened in Delhi. There may have been some encroachment, and the government may claim that the land belongs to it, while others may say it is Waqf land. Such disputes should be resolved through dialogue and administrative processes,” Mollah said.

Criticising the use of bulldozers, he said, “Bulldozerism is a new form of barbarism. Whenever something happens in BJP-ruled states, bulldozers are used. A bulldozer is not a civilised way of governance. If someone commits a crime, you cannot demolish their house or place of residence. Bulldozer barbarism is a new contribution of the Narendra Modi and BJP government."

The CPI(M) leader further said that religious controversies in India have now become frequent.

“In such situations, I believe the judiciary has a major role to play. Political parties may align themselves with one religion or another, but the judiciary must act in a completely impartial manner,” he said.

He also urged the judiciary to consider the diversity of religious practices while delivering verdicts.

“There should be judicious decisions. Unfortunately, the judiciary has also come under doubt because of certain judgments. Over the past 15 years, several judgments have been delivered, but many people feel that they lacked justice,” Mollah added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have arrested five people in connection with the stone-pelting incident during the demolition drive near a mosque, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area, close to Ramlila Ground, where authorities launched an anti-encroachment operation.

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the drive was conducted to clear unauthorised structures from land adjoining the mosque and nearby areas, in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court on November 12, 2025.

The demolition exercise began in the wee hours of Wednesday, with a heavy presence of civic staff and police personnel. Officials stated that between 10 and 17 bulldozers were deployed as part of the operation.

As the demolition got underway, a large number of residents gathered outside the mosque, raising slogans and protesting against the action.

The situation soon turned volatile when some members of the crowd attempted to breach police barricades and began pelting stones at security personnel. Police responded by firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and prevent the unrest from spreading.

The FIR is filed under sections related to rioting, assault on a government servant, and obstruction of a public servant in performing their duty.



