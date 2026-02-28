BY Vijayendra visits deceased student’s family, slams rising violence among youth

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra on Saturday visited the residence of Sanketh, a Class 10 student who died following a violent altercation with friends, and offered financial assistance to the grieving family. He expressed condolences and raised concerns over the growing trend of violence among minors.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Vijayendra said the student had suffered severe injuries during a recent clash with a group of youths, which eventually led to his death. He described the incident as deeply disturbing, especially considering the young age of those involved.

“The boy belonged to a poor family. His father earns a livelihood by driving a tractor. It is shocking that children studying in Class 10 are developing such extreme hostility and violent tendencies,” he said.

Vijayendra also expressed concern over what he described as emerging communal tensions among teenagers. “When children aged 15 or 16 are influenced by such divisive thinking and it leads to fatal consequences, it is a matter of grave concern for society,” he added.

He further criticised the compensation provided to the victim’s family, calling it inadequate. He urged the state government to provide enhanced financial relief and extend support through a government job to one of the family members to ensure their future stability.

The BJP leader also linked the incident to what he termed a broader deterioration in law and order in Karnataka. He cited recent violent incidents in different parts of the state and alleged that the current administration had failed to curb such developments.

Vijayendra assured the family that the BJP would stand by them and press for justice. He also appealed to authorities to ensure strict action against those responsible and to take preventive measures to stop such tragedies in the future.

The incident has triggered widespread concern in Shivamogga, with local residents and community leaders calling for stronger efforts to prevent youth violence and ensure safety in educational environments.