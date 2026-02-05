Cancer Care Must Go Beyond Treatment: Doctor says Early Pain Relief is Crucial

Bengaluru: As India observes World Cancer Day 2026 under this year’s theme ‘United by Unique, medical experts are drawing attention to the often-overlooked aspect of cancer care, effective pain management, which they say is essential to treating every patient.

According to data from India’s National Cancer Registry Programme, the estimated number of new cancer cases in India exceeded 14 lakh in 2023[2]. Medical studies suggest that a significant majority of patients with advanced cancer experience moderate to severe pain during their illness, yet many go without adequate relief.

Dr. Radheshyam Naik, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Hematologist & BMT, Sammprada Hospital, Bengaluru said, “Every cancer journey is different, and so is every patient’s experience of pain. Cancer-related pain can arise due to tumour growth, nerve involvement, or as a side effect of treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery. If left untreated, pain can worsen over time, affecting sleep, appetite, emotional well-being, and the patient’s ability to continue treatment. Pain management cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach. It must be personalised and addressed early.”

Medical professionals emphasise that India has access to globally accepted pain-relief options used safely in cancer care, including Morphine, Methadone Syrup, Nalbuphine Injection, 0.2 Buprenorphine and Buprenorphine TDP. These medicines are prescribed based on the severity and type of pain and are administered under strict medical supervision.

“There is a widespread fear around strong pain medicines due to misconceptions about their use. However, when used appropriately in cancer care, these medicines are safe and necessary. Effective pain relief is about dignity, comfort, and improving quality of life. Dr Naik adds.

Caregivers play a critical role in pain management. Family members are often the first to observe warning signs such as restlessness, disturbed sleep, withdrawal, or loss of appetite. Prompt communication with healthcare teams enables timely treatment adjustments and reduces distress for both patients and caregivers. Experts also highlighted the emotional and practical burden faced by caregivers who often struggle while witnessing unmanaged pain in loved ones.

As the global community comes together on World Cancer Day 2026, healthcare professionals are urging a shift in public awareness, from focusing solely on treatment outcomes to recognising pain relief as a core component of compassionate, patient-centred cancer care. ‘Being united against cancer’ also means being sensitive to the unique needs of people living with pain. As the doctor said, no cancer patient should be left to suffer when relief is possible.